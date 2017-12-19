Three Killed As Anti-corruption Protests Met With Violence By Kurdish Authorities

SULAIMANIYA, Iraq (Reuters) -- Three people were killed and more than 80 wounded as Kurdish protesters, angered by years of austerity and unpaid public sector salaries, took to the streets on Tuesday in a second day of violent unrest amid tensions with Baghdad.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said later he would take action if any citizen were assaulted in Iraq's northern semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, state television reported.

About 1,250 protesters, mostly teachers, students, and civil servants, went out to protest in the city of Sulaimaniya.The Sulaimaniya provincial council told Reuters three people were killed during clashes with Kurdish security forces in the town of Ranya. Regional health officials said six people were injured when the crowd was shot at with rubber bullets and sprayed with tear gas by security forces.

Protesters also attacked several offices of the main political parties in Sulaimaniya province on Tuesday.