No Evidence Syria is Hiding Chemical Weapons: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a press conference on Monday that discussed several issues around the Middle East, including the ongoing situation in Jerusalem and the war in Syria.

In regards to Syria, the Russian President slammed the accusations regarding the Syrian government's alleged hiding of chemical weapons.

"There is no evidence that Damascus is hiding any chemical weapons inside Syria," Putin stated.

Putin then discussed the U.S.' nuclear presence in Europe, which the Russian President called unnecessary.

The Russian President would then go on to demand the U.S. withdraw their nuclear weapons from Europe in order to ease tensions.