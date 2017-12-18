Jihadi Rebels Attack Syrian Army in North Hama

Jihadi militants in north and north-west Hama countryside launched, today, a massive assault against Syrian Army positions as well as the Christian city of Mahardah.

Led by the al-Qaeda-linked Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham and the FSA-affiliated Central Division, the attack began with militants heavily shelling three government-controlled checkpoints (namely Zalaqiyat, Abu Obiedah and Zaleen), followed with a ground invasion.

While Army troops managed to hold their positions in the Zalaqiyat and Abu Obiedah, they were forced to retreat from Zaleen outpost due to the enormous firepower.

Meanwhile, the predominantly-Christian city of Mahardah was hit by several homegrown-missiles as the city prepares for Christmas celebrations.

In response, Syrian and Russian fighter jets conducted several airstrikes against rebel supply positions in and around Lataminah; a major jihadi stronghold where the assault was launched.

The jihadi venture can be seen as a desperate attempt to lessen the pressure on militants on the northeastern axis of Hama countryside where the government forces continue to overrun jihadi rebels and reclaim more territories.