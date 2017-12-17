Iraqi Assyrians Celebrate After Exile of ISIS

Christians who were being suffered from a long time in Iraq's area Nineveh Plains, previous week celebrated the dedication service of first church reopening. The region is marking a sign of hope and victory for its residential since Islamic State (IS) was driven out of this area. This group had harassed the people for practicing their religion openly.

"ISIS wanted to eliminate the Christian presence here but ISIS is gone and the Christians of Telleskuf are back," said Chaldean Archbishop Bashar Matti Warda of Erbil, Kurdistan.

Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) Catholic charity brought to notice that St. George was severely destroyed, pillaged and violated the sanctity of it.

IS (Islamic State) has made great destruction in Iraq and Syria this year, though Christians in the region are struggling to collect the funds to rebuild their homes.

ACN and the government of Hungary collect funds for the renovation of St. George's, which is a gift to Christians, said archbishop Warda.

"I am moved by the fact that the church of St. George has not only been reopened, but that it has become more beautiful and glorious than before. That is the way God's Providence work," the archbishop Warda added.

Before IS attack in 2014, Telleskuf region in Iraq was home of about 1,500 Chaldean Christian communities. Since the IS has been defeated in Iraq, two-thirds of the population has returned to their native city. Now they wanted the church to be normal again.

ACN told that around 6,330 Christian families which fled in 2014 have returned to the Nineveh Plains. The Catholic charity is looking for an opportunity to renovate Syriac Catholic Church and Orthodox Church.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced that Iraq is "completely liberated" from IS control. "We have accomplished a very difficult mission. Our heroes have reached the final strongholds of Daesh and purified it. The Iraqi flag flies high today over all Iraqi lands," he declared.

Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a commander in the Hashed al-Shaabi militia, has warned that the Islamic terrorist group can still hold fatal attacks despite its defeat. IS has adopted different methods and are permeating in the region. Archbishop Warda pleaded to the administration of U.S. President in November, to help 20,000 Iraqi Christian communities. He also asked for 100,000 Christian people in rebuilding their lives.

Vice President of US, Mike Pence announced that the administration has planned that they would go directly to the Iraqi Christians for helping them rather than going through the United Nations.