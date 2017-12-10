Syrian Forces Reclaim Large Desert Land From ISIS in Eastern Syria

A huge advance has been made today by the Syrian Army and allies in the eastern part of the country amid massive collapse of the self-proclaimed Islamic State.

The governed troops, backed by Iranian fighters, managed to seize up to 2000 square meters of land stretching from Salhiyah town through Maizeleh town to the strategic T2 Pumping Station.

The recently-recaptured territories are part of a wider 70002 meter pocket controlled by jihadi group.

According to a military source, most of the ISIS militants in this area have been killed in the battles.