Turkish Army Convoy Enters Northwest Syria

Another large Turkish Army convoy has entered the northwestern countryside of Syria, pro-opposition activists reported this afternoon.

According to the reports, the Turkish Army convoy consisted of nearly 20 armored vehicles and dozens of military personnel.

The Turkish Army convoy entered the Kafr Losen crossing and was reported to be heading towards Sheikh Al-Aqel Mountain in the western countryside of the Aleppo Governorate.

For weeks, the Turkish Army has been building up their forces in this area, as they prepare to attack the PYD (Kurdish political party) controlled Afrin Canton.