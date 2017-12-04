UN, France to Hold International Meeting to Support Lebanon

PARIS (AP) -- Lebanon's prime minister and top world diplomats are expected to gather in Paris this week to show international support for Lebanon amid regional jockeying over its political future.

A French official said that Friday's meeting will be co-chaired by the United Nations and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, aiming at "reiterating the international community's commitment to supporting Lebanon's stability, integrity and security" and to encourage cooperation among rival Lebanese factions.

The official, who was not authorized to be publicly named, said Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri will attend. A guest list was not released, but the meeting comes when U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is scheduled to be in Paris.

French President Emmanuel Macron has sought to settle tensions in Lebanon after Hariri tried to resign last month.