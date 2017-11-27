YPG-led Forces Advance in Eastern Syria, Reach Iraqi Border

The Kurdish-led, US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighting the Islamic State (IS) announced on Saturday they reached the border with Iraq in their battle in Deir al-Zor Province in eastern Syria.

In an online statement, the SDF said they reached the outskirts of Albu Kamal town, the last city that IS held in Syria, near the border with Iraq.

"Our forces [SDF] are only nine kilometers from Albu Kamal town," the statement read.

The SDF statement revealed they had advanced about 40 kilometers toward the border with Iraq from the Al-Tanak oil field, 35 kilometers east to Deir al-Zor city.

"Our forces killed a large number of mercenaries, and the bodies of 11 of them fell under the control of our fighters who also seized several weapons and armored vehicles," the SDF statement added.

Last week, Syrian government forces and their allies took control of Albu Kamal, the last major Syrian town held by IS.

The SDF, of which the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) is a leading component, launched an offensive on Deir al-Zor Province in September and, so far, have seized most areas of the northern Euphrates River from IS.

Last month, they retook the town of Markada from the extremist group, an important base for operations in the southern countryside of Hasaka Province.

On the other hand, Syrian government forces, supported by Russian airstrikes and Iranian-backed militias, converged on IS in separate offensives in desert areas on the south bank of the Euphrates.

Last month, they seized the city of Deir al-Zor, most of which was held by IS, and Mayadeen town, another main IS stronghold on the Euphrates River.

