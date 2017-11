Russian Bombers Hit Islamic State Targets in Syria

MOSCOW (Reuters) -- Russia's Defence Ministry said on Friday six TU-22M3 long-range bombers had carried out air strikes on Islamic State targets on the western bank of the Euphrates river in Syria, the RIA news agency reported.

Militants strongholds and groups were among the targets hit by the bombers, the ministry said.

