Violence Against Christians a Sign of Trouble in Egypt

Recent increases in violence perpetrated against Coptic Christians in Upper Egypt is threatening to draw a new rift between the religious minority and Muslim government officials.

The violence against Copts has once again reached crisis proportions, even in the eyes of many Egyptian Muslims. At issue is a new law that requires government licenses to construct or open new Christian churches in the country.

The law was supposed to provide legal protected status to Coptic churches and to curtail bloodshed inflicted by Islamists, but in fact it has only emboldened the attackers. In a statement issued by the Diocese of Minya, Coptic Bishop Makarios wrote (translated from Arabic):

We said nothing when one church was closed, so it got worse and a second, then a third were closed, and a fourth is on its way as if praying is a crime for which Copts are punished. We are concerned that extremists will be able to impose their will on state institutions.

The statement included the names of the four churches that were closed. Two were closed after attacks by Islamists, a third as closed in anticipation of an attack that never transpired, and a fourth is about to be closed because security forces besieged it following a previous attack.

Makarios then called upon the regional governor and security officials to intervene on his followers' behalf.

Minya's governor, however, said the buildings closed were not actually churches, but rather homes in which prayers were being performed without proper licensing by the government. He also noted that more than two dozen Islamists responsible for the first two attacks were apprehended.

His statement read (also translated from Arabic):

In fact, Minya governorate has the biggest number of churches, monasteries, and Coptic community service centers.

Minya has felt the brunt of the renewed violence with more than 60 churches burnt just since the toppling of the Muslim Brotherhood government. There is real concern the Islamists there are growing more and more powerful, capable of staging their own ISIS-style civil war against the national government.