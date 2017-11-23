Kremlin Says Syrian National Dialogue Congress Must Be Inclusive

Participation of Kurdish delegates in the Syrian National Dialog Congress to be held in Sochi was discussed at a meeting of the Russian, Turkish and Iranian presidents Vladimir Putin, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Hassan Rouhani on Thursday, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media.

"It must be inclusive," Peskov said when asked if the theme of Kurdish participation in the Congress had been brought up at the trilateral summit.