Us State Department: Positive Discussions Held Between Erbil, Baghdad

The US State Department considers talks held between the Kurdistan Region and Baghdad as "positive" and will put an end to tensions following Kurdish independence vote.

There have been direct military-to-military talks between Baghdad and Erbil officials, State Department Spokeswoman Heather Nauert said on Friday (November 17).

"Prime Minister Abadi has met with the government of Erbil and they are working to de-escalate tensions," she said.

"So there are steps that are taking place, there are meetings, and there are conversations that are being had. That's a positive step."

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy to the Coalition, Brett McGurk met on Thursday (November 16) with Kurdistan Region Prime Minister, Nechirvan Barzani, to discuss pending issues between Erbil and Baghdad.

The visit by McGurk to Erbil on Thursday was the first since the referendum on the Kurdistan Independence that was held on Sept. 25 in defiance of Washington's wishes.

Both sides were in agreement that there is need for "serious dialogue" to end issues between the Iraqi government and Kurdistan.

The feud between Erbil and Baghdad stems from Baghdad's economic and military measures in retaliation for the Kurdistan referendum on Sept. 25, which saw 92.7 percent of the population vote in favor of independence.

KRG expressed readiness to hold talks with Baghdad to resolve the issues between both sides according to the Iraqi Constitution. However, the Iraqi government appears reluctant to participate in large scale discussions.