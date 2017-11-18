Maps of Iraq Show How Much Land Was Liberated From Terrorist Group

The Iraqi Armed Forces liberated the strategic city of Al-Rawa, yesterday, after a week long operation against the so-called Islamic State (ISIS) in the western countryside of the Al-Anbar Governorate.

As a result of this advance, the Islamic State terror organization has been expelled from the western part of the Al-Anbar Governorate, marking the end of their reign of terror in desert region near the Syrian border.

ISIS first emerged in northwestern Iraqi in the Summer of 2014 when their forces took control of the Nineveh Governorate's provincial capital, Mosul; they would then seize much of the province before spreading to several other areas across the country.

The major turning point of the war against ISIS was the Iraqi Army's decisive victory at Tikrit, which allowed the government to begin the long process of recovering the ISIS-occupied areas near the capital.

Following the liberation of Tikrit, the Iraqi Armed Forces would liberate several other important cities, including Mosul, Al-Ramadi, Al-Karma, Al-Qa'im, Tal 'Afar, Al-Rumanah, Baiji, and Fallujah.