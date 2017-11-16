Kurdish Lawmakers Leave Session of Iraqi Parliament

Kurdish lawmakers left a session of the Iraqi parliament on Thursday (November 16) to prevent an investigation of the Kurdish MPs voted yes in the Kurdistan independence referendum.

Kurdish lawmaker Sirwa Abdulwahid told NRT that there was a decision to question the lawmakers who voted yes in the September 25th referendum on the independence of Kurdistan.

Abdulwahid added the Kurdish lawmakers left the session after the parliament put the probe in the program of the parliament's session.

Kurdish MP Bakhtyar Shaways also told NRT that all the Kurdish factions had left the session in opposition of the decision.

Following the referendum, the Iraqi parliament decided to investigate 15 Kurdish lawmakers who voted yes in the Kurdish referendum held on September 25.

Since the referendum on Kurdistan independence in September, Baghdad has taken economic and military measures, shutting the region's border points and seizing large swathes of territory disputed between Erbil and Baghdad.

In mid-October, Iraqi forces along with Hashid al-Shaabi launched an operation to take control of the disputed areas from the Kurdistan forces in the wake of the Kurdish referendum on independence.

KRG expressed readiness to hold talks with Baghdad to resolve the issues between both sides according to the Iraqi Constitution. However, the Iraqi government has not yet responded to their requests to meet.