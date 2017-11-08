Indiana Recognizes the Assyrian, Greek, Armenian Genocide

Indianapolis, Indiana -- Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb issued a powerful proclamation memorializing the Ottoman Turkish Empire's centrally-planned and executed annihilation of close to three million Armenians, Greeks, Assyrians and Syriacs, making the Hoosier State the 48th U.S. state to properly recognize and condemn the Armenian Genocide, reported the Armenian National Committee of America -- Eastern Region (ANCA-ER).

Governor Holcomb also declared November 6-12, 2017 as "Armenia Awareness Week" and invited the citizens of Indiana to "duly note this occasion."

"We welcome this proclamation by Governor Holcomb, making Indiana the 48th state in the union to officially re-affirm this international crime against humanity," said ANCA-ER Community Outreach and Communications Director Artur Martirosyan. "This proclamation serves as a reminder not only for the citizens of Indiana, but also for the denialist government of Turkey, which -- for over a century -- has been trying to hold truth hostage. Such policy is doomed to failure as we stand even stronger today with the people of good conscience in Turkey as well as our coalition partners, who have made this and other similar resolutions and proclamations a reality."

"The Armenian community in Indiana is small, but mighty," said ANC of Indiana Chairperson Seda Arzumanyan. "Armenians have called Indiana home for several generations and have made noteworthy contributions to the development of our great state. We are glad to see the Hoosier State join the rest of the nation in properly memorializing and condemning this horrific atrocity and look forward to celebrating our culture and heritage with our fellow Indianans during the week of November 6-12 and beyond."

Iraqi Christian Relief Council Board Member Denise Bubeck said, "I am so very thankful Indiana has joined in remembering the Armenian Genocide, the Holocaust, past and present genocide; preserving the historic memory and ensuring that these atrocities will never occur again."

Noting that the Ottoman Turkish government's crime "still requires justice," Gov. Holcomb's proclamation cites Hoosier State's active participation in the Near East Relief, an example of outpouring of generosity by the American people from the onset of the Armenian Genocide (1915-1923) and for 15 subsequent years in rescuing and providing assistance to hundreds of thousands of men, women and children who were victims of the genocide. The document recounts the cycle of subsequent genocides of the 20th and 21st centuries, specifically mentioning the Islamic State's genocide against Middle East Christians, Yezidis, and other minorities. It concludes with the assertion that by "recognizing, consistently remembering, and educating about the Armenian Genocide, the Holocaust and all cases of past and ongoing genocide, we help protect historic memory, ensure that similar atrocities do not occur again and remain vigilant against hatred, persecution and tyranny."

The full text of the Indiana proclamation is provided below.

Alabama and Mississippi are the last two U.S. states that have not yet officially memorialized and condemned the Armenian Genocide.