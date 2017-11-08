Syriac Orthodox Patriarch Visits Melbourne

Melbourne -- Syriac Orthodox Church patriarch Moran Mor Ignatius Aphrem II has reached Melbourne as part of his Australian tour.

The patriarch will visit the new St George Jacobite Syriac Orthodox Church on November 11. He will greet a gathering of believers from adjacent parishes. He will celebrate mass and address the people.

The reception is organized by a team led by Metropolita Mor Yuhanon Milithios.