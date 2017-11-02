Iraqi Military Accuses Kurds of Breaching Agreements With Baghdad

The Iraqi military has commented on the situation in the region amid the ongoing conflict between Baghdad and the Kurdish autonomy.

The the Iraqi army joint command accused the leadership of the Kurdish autonomy of breaching all previously reached agreements with Baghdad.

"The leadership of the region and its negotiating team on Tuesday night completely abandoned the agreed draft, which they discussed with the federal delegation. It became clear that they were just stalling for time," the Joint Command said in a statement.

According to the statement, throughout the negotiations, the Kurdish autonomy carried out the redeployment of its troops and the construction of new defensive fortifications in order to impede the advancement of the federal troops.

"If armed groups associated with Erbil launch rockets, shells, open fire on federal troops, leading to casualties among servicemen, they will be attacked, " the Iraqi military warned.

The conflict between the Iraqi army and Kurdish forces has erupted after the Kurdistan Regional Government held a referendum on independence on September 25. Baghdad has opposed the referendum and launched the offensive to recapture the Kurdish-held disputed areas of the country.

Last week, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi ordered a 24-hour suspension of military operations in the country's north to enable the deployment of federal forces in all disputed areas and along the country's borders. Since then, the temporary ceasefire has been extended.