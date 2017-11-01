World Bank to Provide $400 Million to Iraq to Restore Cities Recaptured From ISIS

The World Bank increases efforts to help Iraq's restoration after the national army has captured 95 percent of country's territory from Daesh.

The World Bank approved an additional $400-million assistance package for Iraq to reconstruct the infrastructure in the country's areas recaptured from the Daesh terrorist group (outlawed in Russia), and to support the Iraqi government in attracting private business in the recovery process.

"The World Bank approved a US$400 million financial assistance package today to support the recovery, reconstruction and rehabilitation of priority infrastructure to restore delivery of public services in areas of Iraq newly liberated from the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria [Daesh]."

The funds would primarily serve for such sectors as water and sanitation, electricity, healthcare, transport and social services, as well as restoration of cultural heritage objects, particularly in the Old City of Mosul, which was seized by Daesh in 2014 and liberated by the Iraqi army on July 10, 2017.

The financial aid comes after $350 million of the Emergency Operation for Development Project approved in July 2015.

The Iraqi armed forces have gained control of over 95 percent of the country's territory defeating Daesh, after the October's liberations of Mosul, Kirkuk province, the northern town of Hawija.