Antioch Church Patriarch Says There Would Be No Middle East Without Christians

Assyrians from Turkey and Syria attend a mass at the Mount Shmuni Syriac Orthodox Church in Midyat. February 2, 2014. ( Reuters/Umit Bektas) There would be no Middle East if there were no Christians in it, and the religious minority is essential in maintaining sustainable peace in the region, according to the leader of the Antioch Christian church on Oct. 24.

Addressing the press during the annual summit of In Defense of Christians in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, His Beatitude John X highlighted the importance of the Christian presence in the Middle East. He said the Islamic State's efforts to stamp out the believers prove how essential they are to the place, Breitbart relayed.

"We cannot ignore the fact that, without the Christians in the Middle East, there is no Middle East," Patriarch John X said.

"The church is the beacon of truth in this educated world," he added. "We will continue to witness to that truth even if we are hanged on the cross."

In addition, Patriarch John X confidently said Christians will remain in the Middle East despite the grave problems they are going through.

IDC vice president and senior policy adviser Andrew Doran said the current plight of the Christians in the Middle East stemmed from U.S. foreign policy and the response of the international community to their crisis in the last 15 years. He then called on the American government to exert more effort in protecting the dwindling population of Christians in the region.

Earlier this month, Syriac Catholic Patriarch of Antioch Ignatius Joseph III Younan said Christians in the Middle East felt that the West had abandoned and turned its back on them amid their deplorable situation. He said the believers are hoping that the international community would step up for them and work to give them an "equal chance" to remain in their homeland, the Catholic News Agency reported.

The IDC summit came up with five resolutions for 2017 that included stabilizing Lebanon and Syria and bringing much needed aid to displaced religious minorities in Iraq and Syria. The delegates also resolved to recognize the Armenian genocide, bring Christian persecutors to justice, and identify those who have supported ISIS' acts of genocide against Christians.