Over 120 Arab Homes in Iraqi Village Destroyed By Kurdish Forces

BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 A.M.) -- Over 120 homes belonging to Iraqi Arabs in the village of Barzan were destroyed by Kurdish Peshmerga fighters, the official media wing for Hashd Al-Sha'abi (Popular Mobilization Units) reported this week.

Several locals that recently returned to Barzan were interviewed by Hashd Al-Sha'abi this week -- please see below:

In the video, the locals complained that their homes were destroyed by the Peshmerga; they have now called on the government to assist them in rebuilding their destroyed village.

The village of Barzan is located in the Erbil Governorate and considered a part of the Iraqi Kurdistan region.