Syrian Kurds Focused on Federalism

Hadiya Yousef (2nd R) and other delegates take part in a conference in Syria's Kurdish-controlled northern regions, in the town of Rmeilan, Hasaka province, Syria, Dec. 29, 2016. ( Reuters/Rodi Said) Iraqi Kurdistan's independence referendum has been echoing in Kurdish circles in northern Syria due to nationalistic ties and shared feelings. Kurdish parties are preparing to form a united delegation to negotiate with the Damascus government the formation of a federal state across Syria.

The Democratic Union Party (PYD) considers the statements of Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Moallem regarding the possibility of negotiating a potential Kurdish self-rule as "a progressive step," despite being overdue.

PYD presidential adviser Sihanouk Dibo told Al-Monitor that the Iraqi Kurdistan independence referendum "should be capitalized on to prevent the reasons that bred it from resurfacing and to spare Syria a similar experience."

The Kurdistan Region's calls for an independence referendum stemmed from the weak relationship with the central government of Baghdad and from problems about dividing power and oil revenues from the region, which exports to Turkey independently.

