Vice-President Pence Says U.S. Will Help Middle East Christians Directly

Washington -- Late last night, IDC Vice President and Senior Policy Advisory Andrew Doran gave opening remarks for the Annual IDC Solidarity Dinner, where he covered IDC's recent achievements and brought forward the 13th Supreme Knight of the Knights of Columbus Carl Anderson who gave introductory remarks for the Vice President of the United States Mike Pence.

The Vice President delivered a powerful keynote address at the JW Marriott, where he focused on the plight of Christians in the Middle East and affirmed American support for them. The Vice President asserted that "as we begin to see the tides of terror recede, I can assure you that President Trump is committed to help persecuted peoples reclaim their lands, return to their homes, rebuild their lives, and replant the roots in their ancient place of birth." The Vice President iterated that "This is the moment. Now is the time. And America will support these people in their hour of need. We stand with those who suffer for their faith because that's what Americans have always done, because the common bond of our humanity demands a strong response."

The Vice President's announcement that American aid would no longer flow through the UN coincided with IDC's report released the day before challenging UNDP claims of the distribution of aid to Iraqi Christians on the Nineveh Plains. He also added that "while faith-based groups with proven track records and deep roots in these communities are more than willing to assist, the United Nations too often denies their funding requests. My friends, those days are over."

Following the Vice President's remarks, IDC proceeded with its annual Solidarity dinner featuring the Cedars of God Award which was given to Congressman Chris Smith (R-NJ) for his tireless work on advocating on behalf of Christians in the Middle East. Remarks were also given by Congressman Darin LaHood, Maronite Patriarch Rai and Pamela Pryor. The event concluded with the internationally acclaimed Lebanese Singer, Abeer Nehme, who performed ancient chants, including a rendition of the "Our Father" prayer in Syriac Aramaic.

IDC's Summit on American Leadership and Securing the Future of Christians in the Middle East was an important part of IDC's mission to empower and protect Christians in the Middle East. The Summit helped raise solidarity for the persecuted amongst varying religious traditions, churches, faiths, organizations, governments and people of good will. By raising awareness of the plight of Christians and other religious minorities through media and IDC's events, the United States is better positioned to engage the region, help those persecuted for their faith, and advance U.S. national security in the region.

ABOUT THE SUMMIT

IDC's fourth annual convention, entitled "American Leadership and Securing the Future of Christians in the Middle East.", is being held in partnership with the Philos Project, the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) and the Institute on Religion and Democracy (IRD).