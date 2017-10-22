Kirkuk and the Crossroads of U.S. Foreign Policy

It is hard to find a better symbol of America's bewildering fortunes and tough choices in the Middle East than in Kirkuk -- the strategic Iraqi city where troops from Baghdad, joined by Shiite militias commanded by Iran, did battle this month with the Kurds who had secured the contested city.

No American officials relish the sight of U.S.-backed allies firing at one another over territory. But the adjudication of Iraq's deep border disputes -- the product of competing claims and rival agendas in the wake of the rollback of the Islamic State -- won't be easy or cost-free.

Ideally, the Kurds, indispensable fighters in the conflict against ISIS, would remain a powerful force in what U.S. officials continue to affirm as a unitary, democratic Iraq. That would help rescue the country from endless rivalry between its Sunni and Shiite factions, and help curb Iranian influence, which has grown extraordinary and deep, in the bargain.

Unfortunately, the Kurds have not been able to deliver on some basic components necessary for that important alignment. For that, they can largely blame their leader, Massoud Barzani, who went forward with an ill-timed independence referendum that the U.S. went out of its way to warn against despite its obvious drawbacks. But given political divisions among the Kurds themselves, combined with a fear of losing territory, like oil-rich Kirkuk, that would be essential to a sovereign Kurdistan, domestic pressure may have led Barzani to step badly. Kurdistan is too unstable for the U.S. to lend its unqualified support, especially given the precariousness of its relationship to Iraq and Turkey, where the Kurds are viewed with abiding hostility.

Yet keeping the Kurds at arms' length has brought sharp disadvantages too. Iran's commander of foreign forces, the now-famed General Qassem Soleimani, appears to have struck an agreement with the anti-Barzani faction to back out of Kirkuk so his Shiites and Iraqi national units could move in. This, even more than shifts in the line of control at the Kurdish border, smacked of humiliation for the U.S. -- especially at a moment when the Trump administration is trying to tighten the screws on Iran's nuclear program and its flagrant state sponsorship of international terrorism.

All this is happening against a backdrop of events that can only be described as extremely unfavorable to the United States. Since the advent of ISIS, Turkey, Iraq, Syria and Iran have all made decisive moves counter to American interests. The shift has advantaged Russia and disadvantaged the Gulf powers and Saudi Arabia, which has fueled a humanitarian disaster and failed to rebuff yet more Iranian influence in war-wracked Yemen.

Although President Trump will bear increasing responsibility for what unfolds going forward, even his team of legacy generals is struggling to do anything in the wake of the Obama team's remarkably bad foreign policy other than stage a controlled retreat. The Obama administration receives much pointed criticism for the Iran deal, but relative to the broader context of the Obama strategy in the Mideast, the deal is more a symptom of the problem than the problem itself. Obama may have noticed one obvious fact -- that our dependence on a Saudi-centric foreign policy in the region was leading to failure and weak options -- but ignored many others, from the dynamic of the so-called Arab Spring to the ingenuity of Bashar al-Assad's supporters to, of course, the potential for disaster in the growth of ISIS. Even a genius of strategy in the White House could not soon reverse these setbacks, especially in a White House like Trump's, where the creation and implementation of a coherent regional strategy has been hamstrung by infighting and irreconcilable differences of political opinion.

And so the U.S. was obliged to stand there and take it as Kirkuk unfolded more in accordance with Iranian interest than our own, raising open-ended questions about how and where else in the region seeming American support would buckle next. There is no shortage of weak spots to be tested. It is now fairly clear that regime change in Syria is effectively off the table, so Russian and Iranian-led effort to stamp out the anti-Assad rebellion once and for all is now to be expected. It may soon become difficult to consider whether today's anti-democratic, illiberal Turkey, over which the U.S. has almost no leverage, is more trouble inside or outside of NATO. It has even proven too difficult to take real action against the financing of terror networks outside Iran, such as in Qatar. Lebanese Hezbollah, meanwhile, thrives.

Although all does not hinge on Kirkuk, or even the final status of Kurdistan, the Trump administration must know that its moves, or lack thereof, are being closely watched by an array of adversaries and allies. Without articulating a general plan for success, even if success must be redefined, the White House will be putting the American people in the position of having to judge what happens next in a state of passivity, anxiety and surprise.