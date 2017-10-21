Kurds in Iraq Attempting to Take Assyrian Town By Force

Earth moving equipment in the Assyrian town of Alqosh, north Iraq. Kurdish Peshmerga are digging entrenchments in Assyrian town of Alqosh despite locals wanting the presence of the Iraqi Forces.

Previously, the Kurdistan Regional Governmet (KRG), the ruling regime of the autonomous Iraqi province of Kurdistan, has described Alqosh as a disputed territory, but locals have said the town is entirely Assyrian and should to remain in Iraq.

Peshmerga forces have now, however, prevented the locals from organizing protests after threats were issued to organizers.

At the moment, very few locals have the ability to voice themselves.

They are hoping Iraqi Forces can reach Alqosh safely, but Peshmerga are obviously preparing for war.

With so many Assyrian places under complete Kurdish occupation, Alqosh is now considered the Assyrian stronghold in Iraq.