Chaldean Patriarch's Appeal: No More Conflict

Baghdad (AsiaNews) -- A strong appeal for "co-operation" between Iraqi leaders, to create a "common front" against the danger of "new conflicts", pursuing the primary goal of "protecting people before oil wells", is emphasized in a statement written by the Chaldean Patriarch Louis Raphael Sako. The appeal was addressed to the nation yesterday, delivered to the President of the Republic Fuad Masum and sent to AsiaNews. In the letter, the Leader of the Iraqi Church hopes for the creation of a "modern and strong civilian nation under a consolidated political leadership" capable of "initiating reforms in the economic, social and cultural sectors." And it reiterates the call already expressed in the past for a sincere dialogue between Baghdad and Erbil, putting aside "the spirit of revenge, suspicion, reprisals, or speeches".

Meanwhile, after the capture of Kirkuk the Iraqi army has conquered other portions of territory until recently in the hands of the Kurds, concentrated in the province of Nineveh and Diyala. A military note confirms that government forces "have taken over control of Khanaqin and Jalawla" and of Makhmur, Bashiqa, Sinjar, and the Mosul Dam. According to some sources, the Iraqi forces are also warning the Peshmerga (the Kurdish fighters) to retreat from the Nineveh plains, especially from the Christian towns of Teleskof and Alqosh. The fear is that new clashes may flare up in the coming hours.

In this extremely tenuous situation, Sako has renewed his call for the parties to have a sincere dialogue to find a solution to the crisis.

Below, the Chaldean Patriarch's letter-appeal.