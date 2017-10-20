Iraqi Kurds Say Open to Talks With Baghdad

(AFP) -- The Iraqi Kurdish regional government yesterday said it was open to talks with Baghdad after central government forces seized a swathe of disputed territory from Kurdish fighters.

"The cabinet welcomes the initiative of Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi on starting negotiations with the regional government to solve pending issues according to the constitution and principles of partnership," it said in a statement.

On Monday and Tuesday, federal troops and allied militias ousted Kurdish forces from the northern province of Kirkuk and its lucrative oil fields, as well as formerly Kurdish-held areas of Nineveh and Diyala provinces.