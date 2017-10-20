In Syria and Iraq, This is What Victory Over ISIS Looks Like

The declarations of victory played out across Iraq and Syria: The long campaigns to retake city after city from Islamic State group (ISIS) fighters had come to an end.

But the hard-won battles left vast destruction in their wake, and the celebrations from atop the rubble of once-grand buildings are ringing hollow for hundreds of thousands of displaced residents.

Iraqis and Syrians return to cities that are ghosts of their former glory, lacking the infrastructure for normal life to begin again. Now they must grapple with how to rebuild.

The ousting of ISIS fighters this week from Raqqa was filled with symbolism. Raqqa was the de facto capital of the group's self-declared caliphate, and now it has fallen from their grasp. But there was not much city left to save.

While the full extent of the damage is still being assessed, drone footage and satellite images reveal mile after mile of damaged buildings, rubble-filled streets and destroyed landmarks.

Raqqa was once home to 300,000 people, but tens of thousands fled when ISIS solidified control of the city in early 2014 and began staging public executions of those who ran afoul of their strict interpretation of Islam. By the dwindling days of the group's rule, only about 25,000 residents remained.

At least 1,000 civilians were killed in the airstrikes, according to tallies by local activists and international monitors. U.S. officials put the civilian casualties much lower, and say coalition strikes have killed at least 735 civilians in Iraq and Syria since operations against ISIS began in 2014.

Five months of U.S.-led airstrikes left conditions in the city dire, knocking out water and electricity. U.S. officials have promised to help bring back basic services, but the scale of the damage is clear.

Similar scenes played out in Mosul, Iraq's second-largest city.

Backed by U.S.-led coalition airstrikes, Iraq government forces celebrated their recapture of the city in July. But Mosul's recovery is a tale of two cities.

In the eastern portion, somewhere between 80 and 90 percent of the population that fled during initial fighting over the city have already returned to their homes. But nine months of fighting in the west of Mosul, where extremists holed up during their final stand, left the area virtually uninhabitable.

From medical centers to centuries-old mosques, major structures were reduced to rubble and whole neighborhoods wiped off the map. Some fell at the hands of extremists who demolished infrastructure as the Iraqi military moved in, including the iconic Al Nuri mosque and its leaning minaret, and some were casualties of coalition airstrikes. Before ISIS captured the city, Mosul was home to 1.1 million people. United Nations officials estimate that just restoring basic services there could cost more than $1 billion.

Leila Jane Nassif, the U.N. refugee agency's assistant representative in Iraq, said the damage in the western part of the city had left hundreds of thousands of people displaced. It is unclear when they will be able to return.

Large areas of this city, home to some 300,000 people before the group seized control, were spared damage from airstrikes. But ISIS fighters fleeing Fallujah when it was retaken last year laid bombs, complicating the rebuilding efforts.

This tactic, Nassif said, was used by the group in several Iraqi cities once under its control. The bombs, often improvised explosive devices (IEDs), have delayed the return of displaced residents and caused death and destruction even after ISIS fighters were rooted out. U.S. officials warned of the same problem in Raqqa.

"There has been such a large demining effort," Nassif said, "and it is going to be a major focus in some communities. There are a lot of IEDs that are still present, and people are concerned about returning to their neighborhoods and homes."

There are other concerns, as well. Nassif said that some of the displaced residents in Iraq feared there might be clashes between rival groups when they return to the communities they left amid the upheaval.

When ISIS fighters were pushed from Ramadi, a predominantly Sunni Muslim city, it was a ruin. The group had entrenched itself in the city, occupying homes, digging tunnels and laying explosives.

By the time the group was driven out in January 2016, Ramadi, the capital of Anbar province, had been bombarded by coalition airstrikes for months. And ISIS fighters blew up bridges as they fled.

Nassif said the scale of the devastation in some formerly occupied cities means recovery will not just involve helping individual families rebuild. There must be a coordinated plan to restore basic services to those homes.

"If you have to go back and rebuild roads and sewer systems and put in utilities and so on, that is going to take a major effort by the government," Nassif said.

Iraq's government, however, is ill-equipped to deal with the destruction. The U.N. Funding Facility for Stabilization has been helping in Fallujah and Ramadi. Its plan to rebuild 30,000 homes began over the summer and will cost at least $70 million and take 18 months.

This city may offer a glimpse into what lies ahead for areas where ISIS only recently was driven out.

Kurdish militia fighters -- backed by coalition airstrikes -- fought fiercely to repel an ISIS invasion of Kobani, located near the Turkish border, early in 2015. At the time, the extremist group held sway over vast territory and was still on the march.

The city, also known by its Arabic name, Ain al-Arab, came under attack for only a short period, but the hundreds of airstrikes that helped it fend off the fighters left many of its buildings leveled.

Some people who returned had trouble even locating their homes, the destruction was so extensive. An estimated 80 percent of buildings were damaged.

Nearly three years later, roads are still being repaved and buildings are being reconstructed by the Kurdish forces that control the city, and some services have been restored. But the Syrian government is not active there, and the work has been left up to the Kurdish administration now in control.

Reconstruction has been slow, and there is still a long way to go. And only a fraction of the prewar population has returned.