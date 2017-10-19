Iraq Looks Ready for Another War

While the world hailed the fall of Raqqa to US-backed militias, the prospect of another war is emerging in the region.

Most of the troops of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces entering Raqqa on Tuesday were Kurdish. The 50,000-strong Washington-armed members of the Kurdish Popular Protection Units (YPG) are seen by Turkey as the Syrian wing of PKK.

Meanwhile, Turkey is supporting Bagdad's campaign to reestablish control over the city and the oil-rich region of Kirkuk in Northern Iraq. Iraqi troops and Kurdish Peshmerga were embroiled in fighting on Monday, with the Iraqi army gaining control of the city. Turkish forces have been also lending their support in gaining control over regions of the North.

Al Monitor reports that the Iraqi army was backed by Iranian forces. The campaign against the formation of a Kurdish state in Northern Iraq is joined by Ankara, Teheran, and Bagdad.

However, Iraq's Sunni tribes are also considering a move to create their own autonomous entity to encompass Mosul, Anbar, Ninevah, Salahuddin and Diyala. The demand for Sunni autonomy or even secession from Iraq has been repeatedly expressed since 2011 with the support of Qatar and Saudi Arabia.