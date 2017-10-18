Iraqi Kurds 'Miscalculated' With Independence Vote: Turkey

(AP) -- Turkey said Wednesday that Iraq's retaking of the northern city of Kirkuk from Kurdish forces earlier this week has rectified the Kurds' "mistake" in holding a non-binding referendum on independence last month.

Turkey has close ties to the leadership of Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region, but had urged them not to hold the vote. Iraq's central government and neighboring Iran were also deeply opposed to the referendum, in which more than 90 percent voted for independence.

Iraqi Kurdish leaders "miscalculated and didn't listen to our recommendations," Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said during a news conference in Ankara with his Portuguese counterpart.

"They thought they would make further gains -- they didn't. They thought they would unite the Kurds. On the contrary it has unfortunately divided Kurds in Iraq. There is huge chaos and confusion."

Turkey, which is fighting a Kurdish insurgency within its borders, strongly opposes Kurdish moves toward independence in neighboring countries like Iraq that also have large Kurdish populations.

This week, it closed its airspace to flights to and from the Iraqi Kurdish region and said it would take steps to ensure that the control of a border gate into the region would return to the authority of Iraq's central government.

Addressing a group of local administrators in Ankara, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he holds the leadership of the Iraqi Kurdish region responsible for the bloodshed that ensued in the wake of the referendum.

Scattered clashes broke out as federal forces pushed into Kirkuk on Monday, but most Kurdish forces pulled out without a fight. The multi-ethnic city is home to Kurds, Arabs, Christians and a Turkmen community with close historic and ethnic ties to Turkey.

"What right do you have to lay claim on Kirkuk?" Erdogan said. "What history do you have in Kirkuk? What business do you have in Kirkuk?"

He called on the Iraq's Kurdish population to "punish" the leaders of their autonomous region.

Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said Turkey was engaged in "intense diplomacy" with Iraq's central government to safeguard the rights of the Turkmen population in Kirkuk.

----

Associated Press writer Joseph Ataman in Istanbul contributed to this report.