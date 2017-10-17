Iraqi Forces Press on With Capture of Kurdish-held Areas

Iraqi forces made a push into a string of Kurdish-held areas claimed by both the Kurds and Baghdad on Tuesday, in a bid to reassert control of areas lost after the war against Isis and to intensify pressure on the autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government.

Iraqi forces have reportedly retaken Gwer and Makhmour, south of Erbil, a day after seizing the contested oil-rich city of Kirkuk. They also took the Khanaqin area on the Iranian border. Earlier on Tuesday, local Iraqi paramilitary forces occupied the north-western town of Sinjar.

Iraqi federal forces have also taken over control of the Bai Hassan and Avana oilfields, according to KRG officials. Peshmerga forces withdrew without fighting and the KRG-controlled pipeline to Turkey's Mediterranean port of Ceyhan remained open.

The recaptured areas all appeared to have been handed over to Iraqi forces without any resistance, according to local media reports.

Iraqi prime minister Haider al-Abadi appears to be following through on his vow to retake all territory the Iraqi government lost in 2014 after Isis swept through northern Iraq and established its self-proclaimed caliphate.

The disputed areas were included in last month's Kurdish independence referendum, which was championed by KRG president Masoud Barzani. He followed through with the vote, despite strong objections from neighbouring states and Washington, and gained an overwhelming Yes for breaking away from Iraq.

But now Kurds are under intense pressure from Baghdad and neighbouring Turkey and Iran, who fear the referendum could inspire their own Kurdish populations to push for greater autonomy.

The US has also done little to intervene in a crisis that pits two of its top regional allies against each other and risks inflaming a region just as it hoped to recover from the war with Isis.

"We don't like the fact that they're clashing, but we're not taking sides," US president Donald Trump told reporters hours after Iraqi forces moved into Kirkuk city on Monday.

In the north-western Sinjar region, Kurdish television channel Rudaw said peshmerga fighters withdrew from their positions in Sinjar town, which were then taken over by local units of the Popular Mobilisation Forces, Iraqi militias.

The mostly Shia volunteer force was created to fight Isis, but many factions are under Iranian influence. While the town appeared to have surrendered without a fight, peshmerga forces fought and repelled another PMF advance in eastern Sinjar, Kurdish media reported.

The withdrawals appear to follow a similar pattern to the Iraqi military advance on Kirkuk on Monday. Despite sporadic clashes, much of the city and its military and oil installations were relinquished without a fight.

With support from a US-led international coalition, Baghdad and Erbil have clawed back almost all territory lost to Isis, but the militants' downfall has given way to a bitter feud between Baghdad and the KRG.

Washington has called on its allies to remain focused on defeating Isis. Late on Monday, Rudaw said Isis militants briefly attacked the Dibis area, south of Kirkuk, amid confusion over who controlled the area. The reports were not confirmed.

Residents in Kirkuk said the city was calm on Tuesday after a day of sporadic clashes.

The KRG exports more than 550,000 barrels of oil a day, the majority from Kirkuk and surrounding fields, and production in Kurdish-controlled territories accounts for about 15 per cent of Iraq's total output. Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, held above $58 a barrel on Tuesday, close to its highest level this month.

Two traders, who have extended pre-pay loans to the Kurds in return for oil from the region, said they expected that shipments would keep coming out because it is in the interest of both sides to get the oil to market. They said that while risks have clearly risen, the oil situation could have been far worse had Kurdish forces tried to retain control of the fields.

Sinjar is home to Iraq's minority Yazidi population, whose people were slaughtered and enslaved by Isis and became part of the justification the US used to intervene and help Iraq crush the jihadi group.

The city has since become hotly contested because of its strategic location near the border of war-torn Syria, and is of prime interest for the Iraqi militias backed by Iran, which seeks to establish routes and spheres of influence from

US officials have expressed concerns over Iranian expansionism in the area, but have done little to prevent it.

Although Baghdad's takeover in Kirkuk appeared to have been achieved by Iraqi federal forces, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the head of the PMF, who is close to Tehran, took to social media to acknowledge the Shia militia's role in retaking the city.

"Police forces will handle security in the city and the PMF and remaining forces [of Iraq] will support them whenever needed," he tweeted.

The involvement of the PMF will be seen as particularly provocative to Kurdish factions who argue that the current takeovers are happening with Iranian oversight.

"The Kurdish loss of Kirkuk at the hands of Baghdad has the potential to alter the politics and relationships not just within Iraq but also in the region," said Ramzy Mardini, an Iraq analyst at the Atlantic Council.

"I think it is hard to determine what happens next, but surely the Washington-Erbil relationship has suffered immensely."