Turkey Halts Flights to Iraq's Kurdish Region

KIRKUK, Iraq (AP) -- Turkey has announced that it is closing its airspace to flights to and from Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region.

Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag told reporters following a weekly Cabinet meeting Monday that the government has also decided to start procedures to hand over the control of a border gate into the Kurdish region to the Iraqi central government in Baghdad.

The announcement came amid escalating tensions between Baghdad and the Kurdish region following last month's non-binding referendum for independence.

On Monday, Iraqi federal forces moved in to the disputed city of Kirkuk and seized oil fields and other infrastructure amid soaring tensions, forcing Kurdish forces to withdraw.

Turkey, which has a large Kurdish population and is fighting a Kurdish insurgency on its territory, strongly opposes Kurdish moves toward independence.

Turkey last month suspended flights to Iraqi Kurdish cities.