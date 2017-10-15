Syria Demands Turkey Withdraw From Idlib

Damascus has demanded the immediate withdrawal of Turkish troops from Syrian soil in Idlib, calling the incursion an act of "blatant aggression" against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria.

Turkey's "aggression" does not fall within agreements reached during the Astana process, an official source at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told state-run SANA news. The source argued that Turkey's military operation in Idlib is in fact a violation of the understandings from Astana and said Ankara must abide by what was agreed on during the negotiations between Turkey, Iran, and Russia.

Turkish forces began reconnaissance missions in Idlib province earlier this week and, on Thursday, began setting up the first observation posts. Ankara has stated that the operation, in which it is backing Free Syrian Army (FSA) groups reportedly to oust an al-Qaeda-linked group from the province, is the first step in establishing a de-escalation zone as was agreed in Astana.

Under the deal, rebel and government forces would halt hostilities in four agreed-upon areas, one of which is Idlib, for six months, and the Syrian government would allow unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid. Russia, Turkey, and Iran would act as guarantors.

Much of Idlib province is under the control of Tahrir al-Sham, formerly known as the Nusra Front with ties to al-Qaeda and Turkey was reportedly preparing for a military offensive against the group, which is not included in cessation of hostility agreements.

The primary objective of the offensive, however, appears to be to prevent Kurds from expanding their territory to the Mediterranean. Turkey considers the armed Kurdish YPG and its political wing the PYD to be extensions of the PKK, a named terrorist organization.

Turkish reconnaissance forces were coordinating with Tahrir al-Sham as they conducted observation missions, largely over Kurdish-controlled territory.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that he would not allow Kurds to establish a "terror corridor" linking their territories in eastern Syria with the Mediterranean Sea.

Turkey's state-run media, Anadolu Agency, reported civilians in Idlib were welcoming the Turkish forces as a shield to prevent Kurdish forces from entering the province.

Idlib province is located just south of the Kurdish canton of Afrin. Turkey's incursion into Idlib would leave Afrin nearly completely surrounded by Turkey and its allies.