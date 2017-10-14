Turkmen Militia, Peshmerga Clash in Northern Iraq
By Ali Mukarrem Garip
Posted 2017-10-14 22:27 GMT
Clashes erupted between a Turkmen militia group and Peshmerga forces in northern Iraq's Saladin province, a state official said Friday.
The province's deputy governor, Mohamed Abdulvahid, told Anadolu Agency that fighting between al-Hashdi al-Shabi and Kurdish Peshmerga took place in the Tuz Khurmatu district.
Gunfire broke out as police deactivated a bomb planted near Dedegarib Mosque, he said.
The incident raised tensions in the district and al-Hashdi al-Shabi forces began firing at the headquarters of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan party, Abdulvahid said.
There are no reports of casualties so far.
