Turkmen Militia, Peshmerga Clash in Northern Iraq
By Ali Mukarrem Garip
2017-10-14

Clashes erupted between a Turkmen militia group and Peshmerga forces in northern Iraq's Saladin province, a state official said Friday.

The province's deputy governor, Mohamed Abdulvahid, told Anadolu Agency that fighting between al-Hashdi al-Shabi and Kurdish Peshmerga took place in the Tuz Khurmatu district.

Gunfire broke out as police deactivated a bomb planted near Dedegarib Mosque, he said.

The incident raised tensions in the district and al-Hashdi al-Shabi forces began firing at the headquarters of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan party, Abdulvahid said.

There are no reports of casualties so far.

