Speaker of Parliament Says Iraq's Unity is a Fundamental Issue

The Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament said on Tuesday that Iraq's unity is a fundamental issue that cannot be waived. Salim Al-Jubouri made the point while commenting on the Kurdish regional government's referendum on independence from Iraq.

Speaking during a visit to Anbar Province, the Speaker stressed that the referendum conducted on 25 September is a serious problem. "Unfortunately, after we were done with Daesh, we have entered into a serious problem: the referendum," he explained.

The Iraqi government refuses to hold any talks with the Kurdistan region until the referendum results are cancelled by the regional government. The referendum went ahead despite regional and international opposition.

The government in Baghdad has since imposed a ban on international flights to and from the region after the Kurdish authorities refused to hand over control of the Erbil and Sulaymaniyah Airports.