Russian Airstrikes Destroy ISIS Command Post, Kill 80 Terrorists in Syria

Damascus (ANI) -- The Russian defence ministry has confirmed that the country's air force targeted an ISIS command position in Mayadin city in eastern Syria and killed 80 terrorists.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said that in the last 24 hours, Russian Aerospace forces in Syria were focused on destroying Daesh reinforcements with a large number of foreign mercenaries arriving from Iraq to the region of Abu Kamal along the Syrian-Iraqi border.

The ministry added that the nine terrorists killed were from the North Caucasus region.The strikes were carried after Russian military intelligence in Syria within a week revealed areas of their concentration and command posts near the city of Abu Kamal, as well as routes to the city of Al Mayadin and further to the southern outskirts of the left-bank part of the city of Deir ez-Zor.

"To the south of Deir ez-Zor in the valley of the Euphrates river a group of over 60 foreign mercenaries originating from CIS countries, Tunisia and the Arab Republic of Egypt were killed in an airstrike. A total of 12 trucks with heavy weapons were also destroyed,"Sputnik quoted Konashenkov, as saying.

The Russian Defense ministry also stressed that important Daesh commanders, hiding for a long time in Iraq were also killed during the strikes.

During the last day, a Russian Air Force task force in Syria targeted Islamic State IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL reinforcements of foreign fighters coming from Iraq to the vicinity of the town of Abu Kamal near the Iraq-Syria border," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.