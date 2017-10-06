Pentagon Stops Paying Peshmerga Salaries Amid Kurdish Independence Backlash

The US government has stopped paying Kurdish peshmerga fighters' salaries after a yearlong agreement expired over the summer, and there are no current plans to renew it.

Under the deal negotiated by the Barack Obama administration in July 2016, the United States agreed to pay stipends to some 36,000 Kurdish fighters battling the Islamic State (IS) in Iraq. The agreement was expected to be renewed over the summer for another year, but US and Kurdish officials tell Al-Monitor that talks stalled as the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) pursued a divisive referendum on independence and the IS presence in the region began to collapse.

"The department does not currently fund stipend payments for the peshmerga," Defense Department spokesman Eric Pahon told Al-Monitor. "The memorandum of understanding between the Department of Defense and the KRG facilitating stipend support during the Mosul operation expired in July 2017, and the final stipend payment was transferred in early September."

