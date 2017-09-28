Erdogan Switches Focus to Kurds

Turkey's relations with its Arab neighbours have been buffeted during the long rule of Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his neo-Islamist Justice and Development party (AKP). He has been in office since 2003 serving three straight terms as prime minister before ascending to the presidency and taking many of the powers of the premier and parliament with him.

His AKP party once seemed to have synthesised Islam and democracy and looked set to capitalise on the chain of Arab upheavals against autocracy in Tunisia, Egypt, Libya and Syria in 2011. Now it is hard to imagine that it ever seemed possible.

Turkey's Ottoman imperial history will always limit its influence in the Arab world it once dominated, even though its western allies, the US and the EU, came to rely on Ankara as a reliable compass with which to navigate a turbulent region. That compass has long since spun out of control. Turkey is at odds with most of its regional neighbours, is slipping its western moorings and, despite being a Nato ally and a nominal candidate for EU entry, is drifting into de facto dependence on Russia and Iran, both historic adversaries.

Much has changed since September 2011, when Mr Erdogan was given a rock-star reception on his "Arab Spring" tour of Tunisia, Egypt and Libya, which had just overthrown dictators in popular uprisings with Islamists near their centres of gravity. A year later he boasted he would soon be praying at the great Umayyad mosque in Damascus, alongside the tomb of Saladin, the Muslim champion who conquered Jerusalem. He was betting on the Pan-Islamic Muslim Brotherhood.

That all went into reverse in 2013. A widely supported coup toppled a Brotherhood government in Egypt. Islamists in Tunisia sniffed the wind and stepped aside from the coalition government they were in. Libya dissolved into a cauldron of tribal and jihadi warlordism. In Syria, the Obama administration backed away from its own "red line", deciding not to bomb Bashar al-Assad's regime after it used chemical weapons; the tide turned against the mainly Sunni Islamist insurgency, including groups backed by Turkey and Qatar -- the gas-rich Gulf emirate that also placed a large bet on the Brotherhood.

Meanwhile, the US-led invasion of Iraq, along with the Syrian conflict created a vacuum that jihadi extremists filled. The rise of Isis, combined with that vacuum, buckled states and frayed borders across an ethno-sectarian patchwork pitting Sunni against Shia, Arab against Persian, Turk against Kurd.

Yet there is little question Mr Erdogan and his neo-Ottoman advisers overestimated not so much Turkey's reach as its grasp. The country has been sucked into the vortex of the Middle East, the violence blowing back across its borders in the form of a reignited Kurdish insurgency and Isis bombings -- and all this alongside an abortive coup attempt in mid-2016 that traumatised the nation.

The government's once expansive regional policy has been reduced to the single issue of trying to stop Syrian Kurdish militia -- allied to the Kurdistan Workers' party (PKK) fighting in Turkey, but used by the US-led coalition as a ground strike-force against Isis -- from expanding their territorial gains.

Turkey's Euphrates Shield incursion into Syria in August last year was partly to prevent the Kurdish forces joining up their cantons just below Turkey's frontier that, to the east, already adjoin the self-governing Kurdistan Regional Government of north Iraq, which, at the time of going to press, was holding a referendum on independence. Ankara has attacked and bombed Kurdish targets in both Iraq and Syria since April and hints at more aggressive incursions through the AKP and its media.

Although Turkey is on the opposite side to Russia and Iran in Syria's war, Ankara now needs the acquiescence of Moscow, which is offering conditional support to Syrian Kurd militia, to execute its Kurdish policy. To the dismay of Nato, moreover, Turkey has confirmed its pivot eastward by contracting to buy the advanced S400 air defence system from Russia. Tehran, meanwhile, has a new perch on the Mediterranean up against the Turkish border, after helping recapture Aleppo for the Assads. Yet Turkey and Iran are as one in opposing the Iraqi Kurd independence vote.

"The danger of a Kurdish independence spillover from Iraq into Syria is becoming a reality -- the next step could be into Iran and Turkey," says Hamidreza Azizi, an Iran commentator at the Al Monitor website. So alarmed is Ankara at the US empowerment of Kurdish fighters that Turkey's state news agency took the extraordinary step in July of revealing the position of 10 American bases in Kurdish areas of northern Syria, with maps and troop numbers.

Then there is the crisis triggered by a Saudi Arabian-led group blockading Qatar, which is Turkey's last real ideological soulmate in the region. That pits Mr Erdogan against the Sunni world he aspired to lead, from Riyadh to Cairo. This could add to Turkey's vulnerability.

The fighting in Syria has bottled up some 30,000 fighters of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the former al-Qaeda franchise, in the north Syrian province of Idlib, up against Turkey's frontier. The group just forcibly absorbed most of Ahrar al-Sham, the Sunni rebel group Ankara backed in Syria. This already looks ominous and could become a serious menace -- especially if any of Turkey's numerous adversaries chose to manipulate it.