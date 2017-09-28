Appeal Launched to Collect Poetry in Endangered Languages

From Assyrian to Irish Gaelic, the National Poetry Library is launching a major new project to collect the poetry of thousands of languages in danger of dying out, and preserve them for future generations.

According to Unesco, of the 7,000 languages spoken in the world more than half are endangered, with one dying every two weeks. For the library, Chris McCabe said: "By the end of the century, Unesco estimates that half of our languages will be lost, and when languages go, their poetry goes too."

The library, located in the Southbank Centre, is marking Thursday's National Poetry Day with the launch of an international appeal for well-known poems in endangered languages. It will collect the works sent in by members of the public for its archives, working with Soas University of London to preserve at least one poem from each language, alongside an English translation.

The appeal coincides with a more local conservation effort from National Poetry Day, which has partnered with BBC local radio to find distinctive regional words from around the UK. From Berkshire's "cheeselog", or woodlouse, to the West Midlands's "bobowler", or large moth, the words have been used as inspiration for new commissions, which are being broadcast by the BBC on Thursday.

"It's such a beautiful word," said Liz Berry, who took on bobowler. "I think of dialect words as pieces of treasure, which can carry history -- they really can conjure up the lives of those gone before us in one utterance. It's a beautiful, magical thing."

"If we lose these regional and national differences in languages we lose so much more than just the words," said Hollie McNish, this year's Ted Hughes prize winner, who wrote about cheeselog. "It would be like what happened with tomatoes once the supermarkets took over: they all started being forced to conform -- same colour, shape, size -- and all the diversity was lost. I hope, and think, the opposite is happening with regional languages now, and we've appreciated the diversity."

As well as hunting for poems in at-risk languages, the National Poetry Library has commissioned four poets to write new poems in threatened languages, or languages lost to them personally. Joy Harjo will write in the language of her own Native American Mvskoke (Creek) Nation; Northern Irish poet Gearóid Mac Lochlainn in Irish Gaelic; Iraqi poet Nineb Lamassu will use Assyrian, a language not officially recognised in Iraq; and Ugandan poet Nick Makoha in his mother tongue, Luganda, which he lost when he fled Idi Amin's dictatorship as a boy.

Lamassu, who is working with Iraqi Assyrian refugees to preserve the poems they are writing on scraps of paper in refugee camps, said: "Second to Chinese, [Assyrian] is the most ancient language which has been spoken and written continuously until today, and it is the language of a people that our modern civilised world is based on.

"Any loss of any language is a loss for humanity overall ... No language should die, because they are all beautiful. Imagine walking into a botanical garden and seeing just one flower -- this is what makes the world beautiful, this diversity in language, and culture, and religion," said Lamassu. "Many think I'm crazy because I still coin words in this language, I still have hope, I am still fighting what is seen as the definite death of it. But I am not alone, there are many others. When I tell my son 'I love you' in my own language, both he and I know it means more, because words mean more in one's own language."

Lamassu and his fellow poets will read their new works as part of the Southbank Centre's Poetry International festival in October, which will also feature an exhibition of the endangered-language poems submitted by the public.

"This project is driven by the urgency of the situation," said McCabe. "We're hoping people will send us poems in the endangered languages they know, so we can hold on to them for the future. We'd hope to get all of the languages currently under threat, but it won't be an easy thing to do, because some are down to their last speakers, in far-off places, without access to the internet."

McCabe expected that the project would initially receive "a lot in Gaelic, Cornish, Manx English, and nearby European languages -- Breton maybe, or Basque".

"We're launching the Endangered Poetry Project with the aim of holding on to as much poetry as we can for future generations to hear, read, translate, enjoy and pass on to other people," he added. "Who can imagine a world without classics such as Beowulf and the Odyssey, which were written in languages that people no longer speak? We're calling out to people everywhere to send us the poems they know, so future readers can enjoy them just as much as they do."

National Poetry Day organisers said that 2017 is the best year on record for poetry sales, which are up 10% since January on the same period last year, driven by popular writers including McNish, Kate Tempest and Rupi Kaur.