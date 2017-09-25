Iraqi Kurds Vote On Independence Despite Threats From Baghdad

Voters in the autonomous Kurdish region of Iraq are casting ballots in an independence referendum despite threats from Baghdad that it will fight to retain Iraq's unity, including by cutting off vital oil revenues.

The president of the Kurdistan regional government (KRG), Masud Barzani, has said the nonbinding vote on September 25 is the first step in a long process to negotiate independence for the region, which has been autonomous since 1991 and has played a major role in the war against Islamic extremists.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi, who has called the vote "unconstitutional and against civil peace," said on September 25 that he ordered security forces "to protect citizens being coerced" in Iraq's northern Kurdish region.

Abadi said Baghdad would take the "necessary measures" to protect the unity of the country, warning that the vote "could lead to ethnic divisions, exposing [the Iraqis] to disastrous dangers that only God knows."

Preliminary results are expected within 24 hours of the vote, but there appeared to be little doubt there would be an overwhelming "yes" from the region's 5.3 million registered voters. Polls are due to close at 8 p.m. local time (1700 GMT/UTC).

UN, Western Concerns

The United Nations, and the United States and other Western powers, have expressed concern that the referendum could pull attention away from the war against the extremist group Islamic State (IS) should it lead to unrest in disputed areas.

Iraqi Kurdish leaders have called for the referendum to take place in the three provinces that officially make up the Kurdish semiautonomous region -- Dahuk, Irbil, and Sulaymaniyah -- and some neighboring areas.

These areas include disputed cities such as oil-rich Kirkuk, Makhmour, Khanaqin, and Sinjar, over which Kurdish Peshmerga fighters have established control while fighting against IS militants who captured large parts of Iraq in 2014.

"The partnership with Baghdad has failed and we will not return to it," Barzani told a press conference in Irbil on September 24, urging all Kurds to vote "in peace."

The referendum is also opposed by Abadi's Shi'ite-dominated government in Baghdad as well as neighboring Turkey and Iran, which themselves have sizable Kurdish minorities.

Turkey's Foreign Ministry on September 25 said Ankara will take "all measures" under international law if the Iraqi Kurdish independence referendum generates threats to Turkey's national security.

The ministry said it did not recognize the referendum and would view its outcome as null and void.

Ankara also accused Iraq's KRG of threatening the peace and stability of Iraq and the whole region.

According to a statement published by Abadi's office, the Iraqi government has asked the Kurdish region to hand over international border posts and its international airports.

It called on foreign countries to deal with Iraq's central government in regard to airports and borders and to stop oil trading with Kurdish regional authorities.

Ankara Warns Of 'Chaos'

Meanwhile, Iran's Supreme National Security Council spokesman Keivan Khosravi said the country halted all flights between the Islamic republic and Iraq's Kurdish region at the request of the government in Baghdad, Iranian state media reported.

Officials in Ankara said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin touched on the referendum during a telephone call on September 25, and that they agreed the vote puts strains on the territorial integrity of Iraq and Syria.

Erdogan's office said that he and Iranian President Hassan Rohani also discussed their concerns about the vote in a telephone conversation, saying the referendum will cause "chaos in the region."

In brief statements about Putin's separate telephone talks with Erdogan and Rohani, the Kremlin did not mention the referendum.

Barzani said that he expected the strong reactions of the international community opposing Kurdish independence "not to last forever" after the vote is held.

He also dismissed concerns that the referendum could destabilize the region and pledged not to seek a redrawing of the region's borders.

With reporting by AP, AFP, IRIB, and Reuters.