Kurdish Referendum is Not for Yazidis: Supreme Yazidi Leader

Yezidi Supreme Spiritual leader Baba Sheikh Khurto Hajji Ismail and Ezidikhan Prime Minister Waheed Mandoo Hammo have issued a joint communiqué clarifying and affirming the Government of Ezidikhan's position vis-à-vis the Kurdish Regional Government's unilateral decision to conduct a referendum on Kurdish independence on September 25th 2017.

Their terse communiqué reads:

"Ezidikhan's policy toward Kurdistan and Iraq is and remains one of strict neutrality. The Kurdish referendum is not for Yezidis, but for Kurds only to decide. Yezidis have their own autonomous nation."

Preparations for the vote are in full swing despite international calls to delay it. Iraq's government maintains the referendum is "illegal", while Turkey and Iran have warned of dire consequences.