Why Federalization In Syria And The Creation Of A Kurdistan Is A Very Bad Idea

Shortly after the Russian entrance to the Syrian theatre, American media became full of stories praising the heroism of the Kurdish fighters battling against ISIS in areas such as Ayn al-Arab (Kobane) and others. From stories promoting the fighting prowess of the Kurdish brigades to cleverly created propaganda campaigns regarding female Kurdish fighters, the Western press, including the alternative media, was full of stories telling Americans that the Kurds were the real victims and the real heroes of the crisis. This propaganda campaign came about the same time that the Syrian military began making serious gains against Western-backed terrorists with the help of Russia. Thus, as America's terrorists began losing the war, America produced another "freedom fighter" poster child -- the YPG.

This propaganda narrative has continued until today where it is now considered almost a heresy to suggest that the YPG is not a freedom fighting brigade that guarantees everyone's rights. To suggest that there should not be a Kurdish state carved out of Syria is to subject oneself to the onslaught of accusations as being pro-Erdogan and/or racist. There is a reason behind the push to lionize the YPG, however, that the Western media is promoting and that the alternative media has become obviously blinded to.

U.S. Bases In Syria Set The Borders For A Federalized Country

Despite the spits and spurts of World War Three, it seems the United States (at least part of the establishment) and Russia are beginning to move toward a cooling of their approaches to the Syrian crisis. While we have seen this many times in the past -- the apparent mutual understanding of Russia and the U.S. -- we have been consistently been rattled by an abrupt push by the United States toward a greater involvement in Syria and a push that could very well be the catalyst for a third world war.

While there obviously remains the possibility that the United States will once again lash out like a dying lunatic empire, risking the lives of everyone on earth, we might also ask whether or not the U.S. has had a change in strategy or even perhaps whether or not the American "Plan B" is coming to fruition.

Read the full story here.