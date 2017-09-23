The Torment of Assyrians Living in Syria's Khabur Valley

In the last few years, Syria's Christians have been subjected to violent attacks and kidnappings by the Islamic State group. Churches have been burnt and entire villages in the northeastern Khabur River valley have been destroyed. Despite the jihadist threat, Christians still living in Syria refuse to imagine the prospect of exile. Meanwhile, others displaced in neighbouring countries, or that have emigrated to Europe or the US, dream of returning to their birthplace.