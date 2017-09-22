Turkey Starts to Deploy Troops to Northern Syrian Province

Turkey has stepped up the deployment of troops to a northern Syrian province dominated by a jihadist group, deepening both its military involvement in the conflict and its co-operation with Russia, according to two Turkish officials.

Troops with artillery and earthmoving equipment used to set up temporary bases started crossing into a buffer zone on the border between Turkey and Syria this week, according to one official.

The move is part of Ankara's efforts to enforce a de-escalation agreement in Idlib, a rebel-held northern province controlled by an al-Qaeda offshoot, that was part of a deal brokered between Turkey, Russia and Iran.

"Under the agreement, Russians are maintaining security outside Idlib and Turkey will maintain the security inside Idlib region," Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Reuters news agency. "The task is not easy . . . With Putin we will discuss additional steps needed to be taken in order to eradicate terrorists once and for all to restore peace."

Russian president Vladimir Putin is expected to visit Mr Erdogan in Ankara next week.

Idlib was included as part of an agreement reached this year between Russia and Iran, which back Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, and Turkey, which supports rebels, in a bid to stem the fighting in the six-year civil war. Under the deal, four "de-escalation zones" were to be established in the main conflict regions in Syria.

The fighting in Idlib has continued, with the Syrian regime and Russian forces launching an intense bombing campaign targeting Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which dominates much of the province. Air strikes have killed dozens of people and put at least three hospitals out of service, the World Health Organization said.

The regime's bombardment is in retaliation for an HTS offensive on government-held territory. The fighting highlights the challenges the Turkish forces will face in Idlib, with HTS one of the largest and best-equipped armed groups in Syria.

HTS is consolidating control in Idlib in a tactic Syrian activists say is similar to that used by Isis, but in a rugged mountain territory where it will be difficult to displace the militants.

Hisham Skaff, a spokesman for the Hamza Brigade, a Syrian rebel group backed by Ankara, said Turkish forces were expected to deploy in Syria within the next 10 days.

An HTS member and other rebels say Turkey and the jihadi group have attempted to negotiate a way to avoid conflict between Turkish troops and the jihadi force.

"Our reading of [HTS's] way of working is that when they are in a tight spot, they won't try a direct confrontation," Mr Skaff said. "They know if they try to confront [Turkey], they will be announcing their own end. But they could try to launch a crazy war."

The deployment into Idlib marks Turkey's second officially acknowledged military excursion into Syria.

The first, Operation Euphrates Shield, ended after a long battle to oust Isis from the town of al-Bab left Turkish troops boxed between Russia, Syrian and US-backed Kurdish forces in an area of about 2,400 sq km.

Turkey hastily declared victory and withdrew the majority of its forces in March, having achieved one of its aims -- to prevent the US-backed Kurdish militias from joining up two independent cantons along Turkey's southern border.