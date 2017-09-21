More EU Funding for Iraq

The European Union will send an additional €10m in humanitarian assistance to Iraq, bringing the bloc's total contribution to this crisis to €350m since 2015. The announcement was made by European Commissioner Christos Stylianides, who co-chaired the ministerial-level event on Iraq in the margins of the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

"Our additional funding announced today is for the most vulnerable Iraqis, including survivors of violence, children who have lost their parents and childhood to the war," he said. "The European Union will stand by them for as long as it takes."

According to a European Commission press release, the new funding aims to provide lifesaving support to the affected populations in retaken areas and those affected by displacement, including in the aftermath of the Mosul military campaign. It will also provide psychosocial and mental health support to the survivors of violence during the conflict.