Victims Of ISIS Genocide Still Waiting For Assistance

On June 6, 2017, the US House of Representatives unanimously passed the House Resolution 390 (H.R. 390), also known as the Iraq and Syria Relief and Accountability Act. The Act put forward by Rep. Chris Smith and Rep. Anna Eshoo is meant to be the ultimate response to the genocidal atrocities of Daesh in Syria and Iraq "to provide emergency relief to victims of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes in Iraq and Syria, to provide accountability for perpetrators of these crimes and for other purposes."

The Act endeavours at assisting all victims of Daesh genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes in Syria and Iraq, and notably, Christians and Yazidis specifically targeted by Daesh for destruction. The provision of humanitarian assistance and justice for the victims are at heart of the Act - steps that are still long overdue and urgently needed.

Currently, the Act is stuck in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. However, on Friday, Chairman Bob Corker, Republican Tennessee, announced the next Senator Foreign Relations meeting agenda which listed H.R. 390 as the first order of business. This comes after a long delay some have blamed on the tension between Sen. Corker and the President after Corker said the President had not demonstrated enough competence to be a successful leader. The situation improved after President Trump met with Sen. Corker at the White House at which they agreed to put the past behind them. President Trump and his Administration have already expressed their willingness to assist the victims of Daesh atrocities. It's time to put the words into action. The hearing on H.R. 390 is scheduled for September 19.

Humanitarian Assistance

Victims of the Daesh genocide desperately need humanitarian help, medical support and resettlement. Under the Act, the US Administration is to fund organizations providing humanitarian assistance to the communities affected by Daesh and giving victims priority in the complex resettlement process.

Considering the predicament of the minorities affected by Daesh, this assistance is crucial. Looking at the situation of Christians, for example, it is clear that humanitarian assistance is an overdue response.

Since the Daesh attack on Nineveh Plains in Summer 2014, over 100,000 Iraqi Christians have left Iraq, between 100,000 and 150,000 Iraqi Christians were forcibly displaced to Erbil, and many remain internally displaced in other parts of Iraq. NGOs assess that between 200,000 and 250,000 Iraqi Christians remain in Iraq. However, between 50 and 75 families per week continue to leave Iraq (with some reports suggesting that the numbers may be even higher with 50 families per day). Iraqi Christians who have fled Iraq moved predominately to Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey. NGOs assess that around 250,000 Iraqi Christians live in the Middle East (outside of Iraq).

The situation in Syria is dire too. The reports suggest that between 300,000 and 800,000 Syrian Christians have fled Syria since 2011 (as a result of the Syrian Civil War and the Daesh attacks). Less than half of the pre-2011 Christian Syrians are presumed to still be within the territory of Syria.

Since the beginning of this genocide, Christian minorities have faced terrible living conditions, lack of access to basic humanitarian aid and medical assistance, as well as education--to list a few hardships for survivors.

Similarly, the Act could benefit the thousands of displaced Yazidis from Sinjar and other minorities targeted by Daesh.

Justice

Under the Act, the US Administration is to assist identifying the early warning signs of mass atrocities; support organizations that help to obtain and preserve the evidence of the Daesh atrocities or engage in the prosecution of the Daesh atrocities, and cooperate with other countries in preparing a database of the perpetrators or suspects.

In terms of obtaining and securing evidence of Daesh atrocities, what is needed is an independent mechanism to collect evidence, for example, as the newly established mechanism for Syria (the so-called International, Impartial and Independent Mechanism to Assist in the Investigation and Prosecution of Those Responsible for the Most Serious Crimes under International Law Committed in the Syrian Arab Republic since March 2011). While there is such a mechanism for Syria (the mechanism was established, and the practicalities are still being discussed), there is still no independent mechanism to collect evidence of crimes committed by Daesh in Iraq. Iraq remains neglected in this regard. However, this may chance on September 21, when the UK Representation to the UN puts forward a UN Security Council resolution of Daesh accountability.

It is a crucial step to establish such an independent mechanism to collect and preserve evidence of Daesh atrocities in Iraq as without this evidence no prosecutions would succeed. Evidence of the Daesh atrocities disappears every day as the reconstruction of villages progresses.

Furthermore, the Acts supports the domestic prosecution of Daesh fighters. The proposal to prosecute the Daesh fighters using domestic courts is a valid one that addresses the ongoing criticism of international tribunals that are extremely expensive and slow. Domestic prosecutions may be a more reasonable solution to prosecute the hundreds if not thousands of Daesh fighters or complicitous actors who assisted in the genocidal atrocities, funded them or provided training or weapons to the Daesh fighters.

The Act is an active and well-awaited development and if implemented accordingly, it may change the fate of persecuted by Daesh minorities. However, the Act must proceed at the Senate urgently. Ultimately, the Act provides for assistance that is urgently needed, and long overdue, by the victims of Daesh genocide.