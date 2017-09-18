Syrian Democratic Forces Open Up a Second Front Against ISIS in Raqqa

The US-backed, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces have opened up a second front against ISIS in Raqqa with the aim of accelerating the decline of the terrorist group's lingering presence in the city's western suburbs.

Late yesterday afternoon, reports came in that Kurdish-led forces re-ignited their eastern pincer after weeks of it being mostly dormant.

Striking out of the Old City area, fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces made a push towards the al-Dallah roundabout via the Old Cemetery area in the Rawdah neighborhood.

The al-Dallah roundabout currently remains one of the imperative objectives for US-backed fighters in Raqqa as control of it will cut the main ISIS communication line that leads from the city's northern suburbs into the western suburbs; taking it will likely force jihadist militants to abandon the entire western sector of Raqqa or face double-envelopment within the city.

Kurdish-led forces have so far made multiple attempts so far to reach the roundabout from the southwestern direction but are still yet to seize it from ISIS.