ISIS on the Verge of Expulsion From West Raqqa

US-backed fighters of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces are making their final big push to drive ISIS militants from Raqqa city's western districts.

Beginning yesterday, Kurdish forces stuck at the crux of the Islamic State's defenses in western Raqqa, the al-Dallah roundabout.

The al-Dallah roundabout commands most of the main street roads which lead from the neighborhoods of northern Raqqa to those in western Raqqa.

Should the Syrian Democratic Forces take the al-Dallah roundabout, then they will most likely push ISIS militants to withdraw from all of western Raqqa under the threat of being isolated from their positions further north (i.e. double envelopment).

Should ISIS abandon the western suburbs, then another fifteen percent of Raqqa will rapidly fall under the control of Kurdish forces, ultimately giving then about 75% control of the entire city.