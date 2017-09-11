Syrian Army Makes Important Advance in Central Syria

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) scored another important advance in the central region of Syria this past week, following an intense series of clashes in the Salamiyah District of east Hama.

Led by the Qalamoun Shield forces of the 3rd Division, the Syrian Arab Army liberated the very important Thermal Power Plant that is located just 1 km away from the Qalib Al-Thor area of Salamiyah.

In addition to this advance, the Syrian Arab Army also killed several Islamic State terrorists, while destroying one tank and two technical vehicles in the eastern countryside of the Salamiyah District.

The Syrian Arab Army is now advancing towards the Qalib Al-Thor area in order to liberate the last areas under the Islamic State's control in central Syria.