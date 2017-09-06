Yazidis Begin Reconstruction Talks in Baghdad

The government of Ezidikhan has opened talks with the Iraqi government concerning political autonomy, rebuilding Ezidikhan and funding the return of Yezidi refugees.

The Ezidikhan government is developing a budget to fund reconstruction of Ezidikhan and is reaching out to the government of Iraq and other governments to provide aid to support a six year plan.

Talks begun on 2 September are currently under way in Baghdad between delegations led by Iraqi Prime Minister Dr. Haider Al-Abadi and Prime Minister of Ezidikhan Waheed Mandoo Hammo respectively.

According to Prime Minister Hammo, the talks aim to "establish a high level intergovernmental channel of communications between the Ezidikhan Government and the Iraqi Government to cooperate on the reconstruction of our country."

On Friday the topics of autonomy and Ezidikhan remaining inside Iraq were discussed in earnest. Other topics of discussion and negation include a budget for the reconstruction of Ezidikhan, the formation of a Ezidikhan Voluntary Reconstruction Corps, the formalization of Ezidikhan and Iraqi government political relations, and the establishment of a stable and independent Ezidikhan Bank.

Ezidikhan is urging Iraq to implement the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples through an intergovernmental agreement.

Both the government of Iraq and the Autonomous Nation of Ezidikhan have pledged to support and act in accord with the United Nations Charter, the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples adopted by the UN General Assembly in its 61st Session on 13 September 2007 and the Outcome Document of the High Level Plenary Session of the UN General Assembly of September 2014.

According to Prime Minister Hammo, "The United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous is an integral part of the effort to develop a constructive and meaningful accord that will be enduring and beneficial to both Ezidikhan and the Republic of Iraq."