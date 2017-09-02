Iraq Establishes New Security Force to Protect Its Archaeological Wealth

BAGHDAD -- On Aug. 7, Dhi Qar province, south of Iraq, formed a security force to protect its archaeological sites and monuments. The province is one of Iraq's richest in archaeological sites, some of which are 7,000 years old.

The new force intends to enforce strict security measures to curb antiquities trafficking in areas with considerable archaeological sites.

However, local officials have argued that this force is incapable of protecting archaeological areas. They say it lacks adequate equipment, plans and training to thwart attacks on archaeological sites located in open areas with no perimeter fencing.

Prophet Abraham's house, the Ziggurat of Ur, the royal cemetery and Dublal-makh temple, considered the oldest court in history, are located in Dhi Qar province.

According to Ajyal al-Moussawi, the chairman of the Committee of Tourism and Antiquities in Dhi Qar, "The province hosts 1,200 archaeological sites in danger due to neglect and trespassing."

